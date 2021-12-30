HC Wainwright Lowers BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Price Target to $24.00

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $88.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 69.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $14.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.84. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $73.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.65.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). BridgeBio Pharma had a negative net margin of 939.99% and a negative return on equity of 805.16%. The company had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 6,125.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 440,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,859,000 after purchasing an additional 433,525 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 19,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,041,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

