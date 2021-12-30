Head to Head Analysis: Mullen Automotive (MULN) and Its Peers

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) is one of 135 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Mullen Automotive to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.6% of Mullen Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.9% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of Mullen Automotive shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mullen Automotive and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mullen Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A Mullen Automotive Competitors 671 3197 4958 92 2.50

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 38.42%. Given Mullen Automotive’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mullen Automotive has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mullen Automotive and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mullen Automotive $65.71 million -$5.94 million -7.71 Mullen Automotive Competitors $956.41 million -$1.59 million 18.62

Mullen Automotive’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Mullen Automotive. Mullen Automotive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Mullen Automotive has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mullen Automotive’s competitors have a beta of 1.42, suggesting that their average share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mullen Automotive and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mullen Automotive -2.88% -48.77% -7.33% Mullen Automotive Competitors -37.54% -1,556.62% -9.91%

Summary

Mullen Automotive competitors beat Mullen Automotive on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive Inc. operates as an electric car company. It develops electric vehicles and energy solutions. The company was founded by David Michery in 2014 and is headquartered in Brea, California.

