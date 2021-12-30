Head to Head Contrast: National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) & Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) and Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares National Bank and Wells Fargo & Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Bank $358.26 million 3.73 $88.59 million $3.14 14.05 Wells Fargo & Company $80.30 billion 2.48 $3.30 billion $4.24 11.43

Wells Fargo & Company has higher revenue and earnings than National Bank. Wells Fargo & Company is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

National Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Wells Fargo & Company pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. National Bank pays out 28.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wells Fargo & Company pays out 18.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. National Bank has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Wells Fargo & Company has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

National Bank has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wells Fargo & Company has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.3% of National Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.6% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of National Bank shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares National Bank and Wells Fargo & Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Bank 30.41% 11.78% 1.42% Wells Fargo & Company 23.82% 11.20% 0.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for National Bank and Wells Fargo & Company, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Bank 0 0 2 0 3.00 Wells Fargo & Company 0 5 14 0 2.74

National Bank currently has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.99%. Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus price target of $50.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.23%. Given Wells Fargo & Company’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Wells Fargo & Company is more favorable than National Bank.

Summary

National Bank beats Wells Fargo & Company on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico. The company was founded by Thomas Metzger on June 16, 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers complete line of diversified financial products and services for consumers and small businesses including checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, and automobile, student, and small business lending. The Wholesale Banking segment provides financial solutions to businesses across the United States and globally. The Wealth and Investment Management segment includes personalized wealth management, investment and retirement products and services to clients across U.S. based businesses. The Other segment refers to the products of WIM customers served through community banking distribution channels. The company was founded by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo on March 18, 1852 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

