Head-To-Head Review: Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) versus FOMO (OTCMKTS:FOMC)

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) and FOMO (OTCMKTS:FOMC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Safeguard Scientifics has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FOMO has a beta of 7.3, meaning that its share price is 630% more volatile than the S&P 500.

57.2% of Safeguard Scientifics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of FOMO shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Safeguard Scientifics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of FOMO shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Safeguard Scientifics and FOMO’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safeguard Scientifics N/A N/A -$37.62 million $1.35 5.31 FOMO $90,000.00 47.65 -$1.64 million N/A N/A

FOMO has higher revenue and earnings than Safeguard Scientifics.

Profitability

This table compares Safeguard Scientifics and FOMO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safeguard Scientifics N/A 7.49% 6.99% FOMO -736.26% -453.37% -143.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and FOMO, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safeguard Scientifics 0 0 0 0 N/A FOMO 0 0 0 0 N/A

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

FOMO Company Profile

FOMO Corp. is a development stage company, which imports, markets and sells electric vehicles. Its technologies include alternative renewable fuels, hybrid electric vehicles, graphene lithium batteries and carbon fiber vehicles. The company was founded on February 27, 1990 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

