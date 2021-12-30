Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) CTO Bryan Richard Hinton Sells 260 Shares of Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) CTO Bryan Richard Hinton sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $10,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Bryan Richard Hinton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Bryan Richard Hinton sold 6,457 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $248,142.51.

On Friday, December 3rd, Bryan Richard Hinton sold 105 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $4,501.35.

On Friday, November 26th, Bryan Richard Hinton sold 260 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $11,466.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Bryan Richard Hinton sold 106 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $5,577.72.

On Monday, October 25th, Bryan Richard Hinton sold 260 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $13,171.60.

On Monday, October 4th, Bryan Richard Hinton sold 106 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $5,194.00.

Shares of Health Catalyst stock opened at $39.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 0.75. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.96 and a 1-year high of $59.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.73.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $61.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.95 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.88% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 112.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 43,600 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 73.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 16.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 273,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,177,000 after purchasing an additional 38,199 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 17.4% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 608,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,780,000 after purchasing an additional 90,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HCAT shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.62.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

