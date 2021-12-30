Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Coverage Initiated at Stephens

Analysts at Stephens began coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $13.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

HTBK opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Heritage Commerce has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The company has a market cap of $714.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day moving average is $11.42.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.58 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 7.81%. As a group, analysts predict that Heritage Commerce will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli purchased 5,000 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.14 per share, for a total transaction of $60,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen G. Heitel sold 27,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $332,302.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 12,706 shares of company stock valued at $150,881. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBK. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Heritage Commerce by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 40,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,166 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 64,406.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,305 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Heritage Commerce by 1,013.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,395,000 after buying an additional 125,560 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Heritage Commerce by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,985,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,227,000 after buying an additional 47,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Heritage Commerce by 78.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,100,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,246,000 after buying an additional 482,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

