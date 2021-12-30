Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.53

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.53 and traded as low as $5.82. Heritage Insurance shares last traded at $6.21, with a volume of 228,611 shares traded.

HRTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Heritage Insurance from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.79 million, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.57.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.21). Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $167.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Heritage Insurance by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Heritage Insurance by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Heritage Insurance by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Heritage Insurance by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Heritage Insurance by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.