Hermez Network Price Tops $9.07 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Hermez Network coin can now be bought for approximately $9.07 or 0.00018934 BTC on popular exchanges. Hermez Network has a market cap of $42.61 million and approximately $295,505.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network . Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

Hermez Network Coin Trading

