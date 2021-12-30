Herold Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 9.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Mueller Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 25.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 18.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 457,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,184,000 after purchasing an additional 71,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 45.8% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 58,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 18,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

In related news, Director Gary S. Gladstein acquired 11,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.71 per share, for a total transaction of $543,846.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mueller Industries stock opened at $60.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.73. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.05 and a 1 year high of $63.07.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $982.25 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 37.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 7.78%.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

