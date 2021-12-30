Herold Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 63.6% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 90.0% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $141,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $518.54 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $409.73 and a fifty-two week high of $533.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $512.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $499.05.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

