Herold Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 400 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $121.41 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $107.40 and a 52-week high of $142.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.89 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3911 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 39.85%.

TSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.01.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

