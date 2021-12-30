Herold Advisors Inc. Invests $70,000 in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IFF. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 56,140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $148.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.94 and a twelve month high of $157.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.41. The firm has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a PE ratio of 121.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 256.91%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.28.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

