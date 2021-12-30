Herold Advisors Inc. Takes $52,000 Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNO. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,543.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,081,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,107 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 54.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,717,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,778 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 166.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,816,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,891 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $32,191,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 7,851.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 618,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,504,000 after purchasing an additional 610,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VNO shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.

VNO opened at $41.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.95 and its 200-day moving average is $43.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of -67.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $50.91.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $409.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.50 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -341.93%.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.