Heron Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in Alphabet by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Latash Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,521,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 207.3% during the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,206.38.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,933.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,909.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,766.70. The company has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,696.10 and a 12-month high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

