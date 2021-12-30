Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hersha Hospitality Trust is an entrepreneurial, high-growth real estate development and management company focussed on the hospitality industry. Hersha currently owns, operates, and develops a portfolio of hotels and assisted living facilities in the mid-Atlantic region of the United States. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.99.

HT stock opened at $9.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.69. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The company has a market capitalization of $363.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.63.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.55). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.42% and a negative net margin of 30.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after buying an additional 247,542 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

