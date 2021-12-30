Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) will announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hess’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the lowest is $0.38. Hess posted earnings of ($0.58) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 229.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hess will report full year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $7.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hess.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). Hess had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

HES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (up from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hess from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.14.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $292,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HES. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hess by 310.5% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HES traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.34. 6,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,087,970. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.40. Hess has a twelve month low of $52.36 and a twelve month high of $92.79. The stock has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.00 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.73%.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

