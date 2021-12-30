Howard H. Yu Sells 3,954 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Stock

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) CFO Howard H. Yu sold 3,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $178,206.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $45.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.80. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $32.14 and a 12-month high of $46.88.

Get Envista alerts:

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.69 million. Envista had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 13.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVST has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America raised Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Envista by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,897,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,705,000 after purchasing an additional 598,953 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Envista by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,186,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,039,000 after purchasing an additional 170,643 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Envista by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,980,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,423,000 after purchasing an additional 855,052 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Envista by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,424,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Envista by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,945,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,358,000 after purchasing an additional 966,446 shares in the last quarter.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.