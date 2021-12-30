Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Has $15.36 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 9.3% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $15,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $283.73 on Thursday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $224.35 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.75.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

