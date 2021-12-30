Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,068 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF makes up 1.1% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 900.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 1,358.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 34,696 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 888.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 10,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 76,619.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 208,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 208,406 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF stock opened at $61.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.46. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $63.11.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

