Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COMT. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1,263.5% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 199.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock opened at $31.20 on Thursday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $38.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.01.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $5.494 per share. This represents a yield of 18.28%. This is a positive change from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

