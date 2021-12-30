Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) to report $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.46. Hudson Pacific Properties reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hudson Pacific Properties.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $227.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.55 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HPP. Piper Sandler lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE:HPP traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.82. The stock had a trading volume of 17,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -413.76, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.87. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $30.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,666.39%.

In other news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $361,346.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPP. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 370,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,728,000 after buying an additional 27,909 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 17.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

