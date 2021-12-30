Humaniq (HMQ) Price Reaches $0.0076 on Exchanges

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 30th. During the last week, Humaniq has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. Humaniq has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and $62,530.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humaniq coin can currently be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005366 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00042607 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00006980 BTC.

Humaniq Coin Profile

Humaniq (HMQ) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Buying and Selling Humaniq

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

