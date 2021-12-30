Huobi BTC Trading Down 2.8% Over Last Week (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $1.89 billion and approximately $2.71 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be purchased for $47,352.92 or 1.00067544 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Huobi BTC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00058745 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,696.70 or 0.07811964 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00073870 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,303.20 or 0.99962484 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00054421 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007866 BTC.

Huobi BTC Coin Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,884 coins. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.