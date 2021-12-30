Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Monday, January 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st.

Hurco Companies has increased its dividend payment by 30.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years.

Shares of Hurco Companies stock opened at $30.07 on Thursday. Hurco Companies has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $38.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.47 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.84.

Hurco Cos., Inc is an international industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling of computerized machine tools. It also offers machine tool components, software options, control upgrades, and accessories and replacement parts for its products, as well as customer service and training and applications support.

