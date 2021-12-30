Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Trading Up 8.4%

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) shares were up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.32 and last traded at $6.31. Approximately 80,701 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,317,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.82.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HYLN shares. Barclays downgraded Hyliion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group downgraded Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Hyliion in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyliion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.85.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hyliion news, Director Robert M. Knight, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $61,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward E. Olkkola acquired 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $39,955.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 21,621 shares of company stock valued at $136,031 and sold 1,175,792 shares valued at $9,177,092. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Hyliion during the 2nd quarter valued at $894,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the 2nd quarter worth $1,326,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the 2nd quarter worth $747,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the 2nd quarter worth $1,425,000. Institutional investors own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

