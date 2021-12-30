IBI Group (TSE:IBG) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.14

IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$14.14 and last traded at C$13.84, with a volume of 17774 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.64.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IBI Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Acumen Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IBI Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Laurentian upped their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of IBI Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IBI Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, IBI Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.64.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$433.81 million and a PE ratio of 26.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.63.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$109.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$107.05 million. On average, analysts predict that IBI Group Inc. will post 0.8199999 EPS for the current year.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

