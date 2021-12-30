Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $21,179.00

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.31 million and $21,179.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $7,464.37 or 0.15788419 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00058099 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,732.88 or 0.07895673 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00074415 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,422.27 or 1.00306186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00053109 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00008093 BTC.

About Ï„Bitcoin

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Buying and Selling Ï„Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ï„Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

