Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Ï„Bitcoin has a market cap of $2.46 million and $63.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $7,936.29 or 0.17072258 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00057596 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,614.01 or 0.07774338 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00073537 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,501.91 or 1.00033265 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00008279 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00051852 BTC.

About Ï„Bitcoin

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Buying and Selling Ï„Bitcoin

