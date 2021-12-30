ichi.farm Price Hits $3.92 on Major Exchanges (ICHI)

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 30th. One ichi.farm coin can now be bought for approximately $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on major exchanges. ichi.farm has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00058877 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,701.88 or 0.07789367 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.02 or 0.00073680 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,447.01 or 0.99836415 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00053599 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007781 BTC.

About ichi.farm

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ichi.farm Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ichi.farm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ichi.farm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

