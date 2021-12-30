ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) CEO Vivek Jain Sells 164 Shares

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) CEO Vivek Jain sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $39,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Vivek Jain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 30th, Vivek Jain sold 1,159 shares of ICU Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $278,160.00.

ICU Medical stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $239.24. The company had a trading volume of 142,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,725. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42 and a beta of 0.50. ICU Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $183.39 and a one year high of $282.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $234.54.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $336.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.20 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 8.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 180,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,053,000 after acquiring an additional 17,304 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $1,905,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $20,649,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 7.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,302,000 after purchasing an additional 14,373 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICUI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $302.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

