Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $28.69

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.69 and last traded at $28.33, with a volume of 490311 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.43.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Identiv from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Identiv from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $629.12 million, a PE ratio of 708.25 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.69.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.75 million. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 2.56%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Identiv, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James E. Ousley sold 5,555 shares of Identiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total transaction of $105,211.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of Identiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $456,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,985. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Identiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Identiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Identiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Identiv by 47.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Identiv by 151.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. 57.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Identiv Company Profile (NASDAQ:INVE)

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

