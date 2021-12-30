IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) Shares Purchased by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,337,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,900 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in IM Cannabis were worth $4,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of IM Cannabis in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IM Cannabis in the second quarter valued at about $182,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of IM Cannabis by 10.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 409,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 38,291 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of IM Cannabis by 18.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 416,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 64,271 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of IM Cannabis by 37.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 244,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 66,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IMCC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IM Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of IM Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of IM Cannabis from C$10.25 to C$9.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ IMCC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.43. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,886. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.71 million and a P/E ratio of -4.54. IM Cannabis Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.28.

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $11.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 million. IM Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 19.57% and a negative net margin of 60.79%. Research analysts predict that IM Cannabis Corp. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers strains under the Roma, Dairy Queen, London, Tel Aviv, Paris, and Pandora Box brands; and CBD oil products under the IMC brand. The company also offers its intellectual property related services to the medical cannabis industry.

