Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Trading Up 4%

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)’s share price was up 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.17 and last traded at $8.15. Approximately 16,117 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 809,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.84.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IMVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Immunovant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of Immunovant from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.22.

The stock has a market cap of $898.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.16.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 41.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 14.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 0.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 250,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 9.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 5.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

About Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

