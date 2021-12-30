Independent Wealth Network Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,908 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $147.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.33. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $116.35 and a 52 week high of $147.55.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

