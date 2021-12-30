Independent Wealth Network Inc. Buys New Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,962 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 1.0% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 0.7% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 4.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 1.0% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 0.9% during the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 22,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $51.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $210.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

