Independent Wealth Network Inc. Invests $274,000 in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $266.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $257.08 and a 200 day moving average of $254.74. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $216.25 and a 12 month high of $267.48.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

