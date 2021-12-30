Independent Wealth Network Inc. Makes New $281,000 Investment in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 20,245.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 736,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 733,090 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 24,701.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 672,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,092,000 after acquiring an additional 669,655 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,343,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,851,000 after acquiring an additional 497,691 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 29,472.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 407,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,748,000 after acquiring an additional 405,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,094,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,849,000 after acquiring an additional 221,980 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $221.71 on Thursday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $171.48 and a 12-month high of $222.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $215.97.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

