Independent Wealth Network Inc. Purchases New Shares in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMT. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1,263.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 199.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

COMT stock opened at $31.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.01. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $38.36.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $5.494 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 18.28%.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.