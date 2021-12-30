Independent Wealth Network Inc. Takes $237,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,112 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA opened at $203.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $119.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.71. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $185.26 and a 1 year high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.29.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

