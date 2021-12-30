Independent Wealth Network Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VAW. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,167,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,300,000 after acquiring an additional 405,213 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,018,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,737,000 after purchasing an additional 141,691 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 210.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,558,000 after purchasing an additional 72,626 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,976,000 after purchasing an additional 51,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 230,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,691,000 after purchasing an additional 50,371 shares during the last quarter.

VAW stock opened at $196.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $190.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.64. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $151.95 and a 12 month high of $197.46.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

