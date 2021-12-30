indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “indie Semiconductor provides automotive semiconductors and software platforms. It focus on edge sensors for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems including LiDAR, connected car, user experience and electrification applications. indie Semiconductor, formerly known as Thunder Bridge Acquisition II Ltd., is based in Virginia, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on indie Semiconductor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, indie Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

Shares of indie Semiconductor stock opened at $11.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.93. indie Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $16.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 3.32.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Scott David Kee sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $3,282,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 242,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $2,923,307.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,184,743 shares of company stock valued at $25,931,177. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $277,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $7,131,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $539,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

