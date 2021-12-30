indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Trading Up 3.4%

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)’s share price was up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.00 and last traded at $12.00. Approximately 1,256 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,422,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded indie Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley raised their price target on indie Semiconductor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, indie Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 million. Analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other indie Semiconductor news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 90,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $1,087,160.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Scott David Kee sold 352,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $4,256,267.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,184,743 shares of company stock worth $25,931,177 over the last three months. 20.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 470.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

