InnovaDerma PLC (LON:IDP) Insider Mark Michael Ward Acquires 376,799 Shares of Stock

InnovaDerma PLC (LON:IDP) insider Mark Michael Ward acquired 376,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £131,879.65 ($177,281.42).
Shares of LON:IDP opened at GBX 39 ($0.52) on Thursday. InnovaDerma PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 25.74 ($0.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 67 ($0.90). The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 34.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 35.59. The firm has a market cap of £10.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11.
About InnovaDerma
