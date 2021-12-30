InnovaDerma PLC (LON:IDP) Insider Mark Michael Ward Acquires 376,799 Shares of Stock

InnovaDerma PLC (LON:IDP) insider Mark Michael Ward acquired 376,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £131,879.65 ($177,281.42).

Shares of LON:IDP opened at GBX 39 ($0.52) on Thursday. InnovaDerma PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 25.74 ($0.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 67 ($0.90). The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 34.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 35.59. The firm has a market cap of £10.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11.

About InnovaDerma

InnovaDerma PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, manufacture, and marketing of clinically proven products in life sciences, beauty, and personal care products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australasia, and the Asia Pacific region. The company offers a range of men's skincare products, including hand and body washes, hand creams, face washes, and face moisturizers under the Charles + Lee brand name; and hair removal wax and jelly, and shave and shower sorbet under the Nuthing brand.

