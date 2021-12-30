Insider Buying: Alcidion Group Limited (ASX:ALC) Insider Buys 194,212 Shares of Stock

Alcidion Group Limited (ASX:ALC) insider Simon Chamberlain acquired 194,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.26 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,524.06 ($35,887.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

About Alcidion Group

Alcidion Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and licensing of healthcare software products in Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. The company offers Miya Precision that combines artificial intelligence, clinical decision support, and mobile alerts in clinical dashboard; Patientrack, a patient safety and communication system; and Smartpage, a messaging and task management platform, which enables hospital staff to communicate and collaborate.

