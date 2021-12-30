Insider Buying: Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Buys $14,100.00 in Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $14,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of CXDO stock opened at $4.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $90.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.42. Crexendo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.24.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 million. Crexendo had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 15.58%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crexendo during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Crexendo in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Crexendo by 11.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Crexendo by 86.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Crexendo by 24.5% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 101,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 20,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

CXDO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Crexendo in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crexendo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Crexendo in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

