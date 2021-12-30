Insider Buying: Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Insider Purchases $10,230.00 in Stock

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) insider Tom C. Thomas bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.23 per share, for a total transaction of $10,230.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of VINC opened at $10.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.96. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $26.75.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.23). As a group, research analysts predict that Vincerx Pharma, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VINC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vincerx Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Laidlaw started coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vincerx Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vincerx Pharma by 390.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Vincerx Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Vincerx Pharma by 172.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Vincerx Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

About Vincerx Pharma

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

