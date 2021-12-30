Insider Selling: Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder Sells $4,167,268.62 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) major shareholder George J. Christ sold 56,513 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total transaction of $4,167,268.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Altair Engineering stock opened at $74.44 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -930.38 and a beta of 1.52. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.64 and a 12 month high of $82.96.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.96 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Griffin Securities began coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Altair Engineering in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the software’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Altair Engineering in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. 58.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

