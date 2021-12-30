Insider Selling: Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder Sells $4,167,268.62 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) major shareholder George J. Christ sold 56,513 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total transaction of $4,167,268.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of Altair Engineering stock opened at $74.44 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -930.38 and a beta of 1.52. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.64 and a 12 month high of $82.96.
Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.96 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Altair Engineering in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the software’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Altair Engineering in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. 58.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Altair Engineering Company Profile
Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.
