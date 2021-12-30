Insider Selling: Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Senior Officer Sells C$40,108.02 in Stock

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) Senior Officer Sylvain Lehoux sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.03, for a total transaction of C$40,108.02.

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock opened at C$11.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.16 billion and a PE ratio of -19.49. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 1-year low of C$9.52 and a 1-year high of C$18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$300.24 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ELD shares. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Thursday, December 16th. CSFB set a C$9.50 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.29.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

