Insider Selling: Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Senior Officer Sells C$40,108.02 in Stock

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) Senior Officer Sylvain Lehoux sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.03, for a total transaction of C$40,108.02.
Shares of Eldorado Gold stock opened at C$11.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.16 billion and a PE ratio of -19.49. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 1-year low of C$9.52 and a 1-year high of C$18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 2.95.
Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$300.24 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.
Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.
