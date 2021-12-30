Insider Selling: First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) SVP Sells 777 Shares of Stock

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) SVP Dennis Thomas sold 777 shares of First Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $30,924.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ FCAP traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.68. 6,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,713. The company has a market capitalization of $137.25 million, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of -0.03. First Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $63.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.79.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.74 million for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 29.38%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. First Capital’s payout ratio is 30.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCAP. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Capital by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of First Capital by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,821 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 25,517 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Capital by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,641 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,492,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in First Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $517,000. Institutional investors own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate, commercial business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans.

