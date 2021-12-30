Insider Selling: Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) CEO Sells 221,187 Shares of Stock

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) CEO Michael Anthony Crawford sold 221,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total value of $362,746.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of HOFV stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,216,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,383,873. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $7.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average is $2.81.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 44.42% and a negative net margin of 1,822.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOFV. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 163.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

